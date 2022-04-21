Kosovo Plans to Allow US Military Base, Army Contradict UNSC Resolution - Russian Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Kosovo authorities' plan to establish a permanent US military base on its territory and create a full-fledged army are in contradiction with the UN Security Council Resolution 1244, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said.

"Pristina began to demand escalated and expedited integration into NATO and other Western associations to seek a deployment of a new permanent US military base in a province.," Evstigneeva told a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

"These ideas, like the intent to create a full-pledged army in Kosovo are fundamentally at odds with Security Council Resolution 1244."

Evstigneeva said such plans can increase the risk of further tensions in the region.

In addition, she expressed Russia's concerns over the recent UK deliveries of anti-tank missile systems and guided missiles to Kosovo.

Evstigneeva also pointed out that Western instructors have been training the Kosovo security forces for some time now.