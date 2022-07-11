Krasnodar Regional Court Changes Ruling on CPC Suspension for $3,265 Fine

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) ON-DON, Russia, July 11 (Sputnik) - The Krasnodar Regional Court has changed the decision of the lower instance to suspend the work of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) for a fine of 200,000 rubles ($3,265), the judge of the regional court said on Monday.

"To change the ruling of the Novorossiysk Primorsky District Court as of July 5, 2022 on the administrative suspension of the CPC activities. To replace the punishment with a fine of 200,000 rubles," the judge said.

On Tuesday, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) told Sputnik that the Primorsky District Court of the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk decided to suspend CPC's activities for 30 days following the discovery of environmental requirements violations. The CPC has already filed a suspensive appeal, since such an action may cause uncontrollable processes and irreversible consequences for the manufacture.

CPC accounts for about 80% of Kazakh oil exports, including from the largest Tengiz field.