Kremlin Calls For Transparent Probe To Reveal Details Of Nord Stream Sabotage

Published June 08, 2023

Kremlin Calls for Transparent Probe to Reveal Details of Nord Stream Sabotage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The details of the Nord Stream sabotage should be made public during a transparent investigation, but Russia is not allowed to join the international probe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the United States had received information in June 2022 from a European intelligence agency about Ukraine's plans to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which were eventually blown up in September. The details were reportedly revealed by Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira on the Discord chat platform.

"We have already discussed the data and the possibility that the Anglo-Saxons (UK and US) might have been involved in this terrorist act against the international energy infrastructure. All other details must be revealed during an urgent transparent international investigation, which it is not happening now. And, as you know, the Russian side is not allowed to take part in the investigation," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Moscow was not aware whether media reports on the issue were credible, adding that "nobody doubts that something remains unclear in this case.

"

The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.

