MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Media reports alleging that Russia plans to leave the city of Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Late on Sunday, Western and Ukrainian media reported about Russia's alleged intention to withdraw from the region.

Last week, Petro Kotin, the head of Ukrainian energy enterprise Energoatom, told a national television that there were signs of Russian troops preparing to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"There is no need to look for some signs where there are none and cannot be," Peskov told reporters, commening on the allegations.