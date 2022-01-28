Kremlin Expects Fruitful Talks Between Putin, Orban on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Moscow expects that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will have very fruitful talks on February 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Hungarian prime minister will be in Russia for a visit next week.

"We look forward to very fruitful talks. They will talk to president Putin, and then, we hope, they will hold a joint press conference. It will be on Tuesday," Peskov told reporters.