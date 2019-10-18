Kremlin Notes Nothing Clear on US Statement on Possibility of Inviting Russia to G7

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) It is still not clear by whom and in what capacity Russia could be invited to participate in the G7 summit and it has yet to be clarified, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Sputnik with regard to the White House statement about the possibility of inviting Russia to attend the upcoming meeting.

On Thursday, the White House Acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney, said US President Donald Trump could invite his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to the next G7 summit in the US state of Florida but the discussion of that issue was still ongoing. The next meeting is scheduled to be held from June 10-12.

"Everything has yet to be clarified. Nothing is clear yet ” by whom, how and in what capacity will Russia be invited," Peskov said late on Thursday, when asked if Russia was ready to attend the G7 summit as a guest.

Trump has expressed support for Russia's possible reinstatement in the group's summits. Media have reported that Trump has discussed the issue with French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, Macron has said there was no consensus on Russia's reinstatement among the world's seven largest economies.

Russia's membership of the group was suspended in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014.