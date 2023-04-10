MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russia sees provocative actions being carried out against China, and Beijing has the right to react, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Saturday, Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

"In a very short period of time, we have witnessed multiple actions that were provocative in relation to China. Of course, China has the sovereign right to respond to these provocative actions, including by conducting military maneuvers in strict accordance with international law, and everyone should respect the right of China, just like other countries, to such carry out actions," Peskov told a briefing.