Kremlin on Wikipedia: No Talk of Banning Website, Credible Alternative Needed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the fact that the information in Wikipedia is not always properly verified, there has been no talk of blocking the website, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Putin has recently suggested setting up the Great Russian Encyclopedia as a Wikipedia alternative.

"What the president and some other speakers meant was that, with all due respect, the information published and regularly updated in Wikipedia is not guaranteed by anybody. Nobody guarantees that it is correct and credible. And the president meant that we need to make a source of encyclopedia knowledge with guaranteed credibility � and that is the Great Russian Encyclopedia � accessible. There is no talk of any bans, any access restrictions for Wikipedia, and there can be no talk about something like that," Peskov told reporters.