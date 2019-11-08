UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Wikipedia: No Talk Of Banning Website, Credible Alternative Needed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:23 PM

Kremlin on Wikipedia: No Talk of Banning Website, Credible Alternative Needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the fact that the information in Wikipedia is not always properly verified, there has been no talk of blocking the website, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the fact that the information in Wikipedia is not always properly verified, there has been no talk of blocking the website, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Putin has recently suggested setting up the Great Russian Encyclopedia as a Wikipedia alternative.

"What the president and some other speakers meant was that, with all due respect, the information published and regularly updated in Wikipedia is not guaranteed by anybody. Nobody guarantees that it is correct and credible. And the president meant that we need to make a source of encyclopedia knowledge with guaranteed credibility � and that is the Great Russian Encyclopedia � accessible. There is no talk of any bans, any access restrictions for Wikipedia, and there can be no talk about something like that," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

AC warns strict action against absent teachers

12 seconds ago

Russia Gets No Invitation to APEC Summit Allegedly ..

14 seconds ago

Hong Kong University Student Dies After Fall Durin ..

15 seconds ago

PBM to conder 10,000 scholarships to deserving stu ..

5 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and ..

18 seconds ago

Organized Crime Shares Funding, Members With Inter ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.