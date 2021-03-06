Kremlin Refutes Claims of Possible Retirement Age Hike

Statements on a possible raise of the retirement agenda in Russia are misleading, as this issue is not present on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday

Earlier, Russian lawmaker from the Communist Party Valery Rashkin said that a proposal will be to raise the retirement age will be put forward in 2022 to fill the gap in the budget Russian Pension Fund, an objective that failed to be reached by the means of the previous increase of the retirement age.

"This topic is not on the agenda, this is an absolutely wrong statement," Peskov said when asked to comment on the issue.

In 2019, Russia enacted legislation that raised the retirement age from 60 to 65 years for men and from 55 to 60 years for women.