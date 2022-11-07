UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Credibility Of Reports On US Asking Ukraine To Negotiate With Russia Unknown

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Moscow does not know whether media reports about the United States allegedly encouraging Ukraine to negotiate with Russia are true, since truthful reports emerge sometimes, but most of them are speculation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We do not know whether this is true or not, because I repeat, there are truthful reports, but most of reports are absolute speculation or pure lies. So, we are not able to comment on (the reports about the US asking Ukraine to negotiate with Russia) without being sure that this, indeed, is true," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in November, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the administration of US President Joe Biden was privately asking the Ukrainian leadership to show its openness to negotiate with Russia.

