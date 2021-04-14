UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Will 'study' US Proposal For Putin-Biden Summit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin says will 'study' US proposal for Putin-Biden summit

The Kremlin said Wednesday it will consider US President Joe Biden's proposal to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday it will consider US President Joe Biden's proposal to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is early to talk about this meeting in terms of specifics. This is a new proposal and it will be studied, there will be an analysis," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

