Kremlin says will 'study' US proposal for Putin-Biden summit

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Kremlin said Wednesday it will consider US President Joe Biden's proposal to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is early to talk about this meeting in terms of specifics. This is a new proposal and it will be studied, there will be an analysis," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.