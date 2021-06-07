UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Spokesman Says Opposition Politician Gudkov Was Free To Leave Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov was free to leave Russia after he was released from police custody, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

The 41-year-old former parliament member was detained for two days last week in connection with an investigation into money that he failed to pay for office rental.

He said on Sunday he had left Russia for Ukraine, from where he headed to his parents' home in the Bulgarian seaside resort of Varna.

Asked whether the Kremlin kept tabs on his whereabouts, Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "No, we did not follow this case or Gudkov's departure."

"If it is a lawful departure, any citizen can easily leave the country and come back or not come back as long as they do not have any liabilities," Peskov added.

More Stories From World

