KSA, Pakistan discuss ways to further strength bilateral ties: Prince Khalid

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Sunday said that he met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and reviewed robust relations between the two countries and ways to bolster them.

On his X account, he said “We also discussed recent regional and international developments and efforts to promote peace.”

He also conveyed the greetings of Saudi leadership.