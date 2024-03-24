KSA, Pakistan Discuss Ways To Further Strength Bilateral Ties: Prince Khalid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Sunday said that he met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and reviewed robust relations between the two countries and ways to bolster them.
On his X account, he said “We also discussed recent regional and international developments and efforts to promote peace.”
He also conveyed the greetings of Saudi leadership.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Mexican forces search for 24 possible kidnapping victims11 minutes ago
-
Chinese-owned tanker hit by Huthi missile in Red Sea: CENTCOM11 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka exits Miami, Alcaraz starts in style30 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz and Swiatek dominate in Miami but woes for Americans30 minutes ago
-
ATP-WTA Miami Open results30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results - 1st update31 minutes ago
-
Kyiv and Ukraine's Lviv region under Russian air attack: officials31 minutes ago
-
Race is on to make Paris Olympics mosquito-free41 minutes ago
-
Sprinklers and drip irrigation help Iraqis beat drought50 minutes ago
-
Filmstrip, Hungary's old-school projectors children love50 minutes ago
-
Turkiye heads to local elections as Erdogan seeks to avenge defeat50 minutes ago
-
Britain in shock after Catherine's cancer announcement50 minutes ago