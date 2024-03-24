Open Menu

KSA, Pakistan Discuss Ways To Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties: Prince Khalid

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KSA, Pakistan discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties: Prince Khalid

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Defence Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on Sunday said that he met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and reviewed robust relations between the two countries and ways to bolster them.

On his X account, he said “We also discussed recent regional and international developments and efforts to promote peace.”

He also conveyed the greetings of Saudi leadership.

