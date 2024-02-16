- Home
- World
- KSrelief provides 2,300 winter clothing vouchers to families affected by earthquake in Syria
KSrelief Provides 2,300 Winter Clothing Vouchers To Families Affected By Earthquake In Syria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SYRIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Wednesday 2,312
vouchers for the purchase of winter kits to families affected by the earthquake
in Jindires town, located in the Afrin District of Aleppo Governorate, Syria.
A total of 2,312 individuals have benefited from these vouchers to acquire winter
clothing kits from authorized stores in the town.
The initiative is part of a project aimed at distributing winter clothing vouchers to families affected by
the earthquake in northern and western Syria.
The project is a part of the relief efforts undertaken by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief,
in order to support nations and peoples in need worldwide.
Recent Stories
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
More Stories From World
-
Minister of national guard meets with Iran's ambassador9 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 3rd Test scoreboard9 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ministry of Culture, Britain's Science Museum Sign executive program9 minutes ago
-
Ukraine reinforces embattled Avdiivka amid 'fierce' fighting19 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for SSC annual exam reviewed19 minutes ago
-
Asian markets rally after Wall Street highs49 minutes ago
-
Gaza health ministry: 4 die in Israeli-raided hospital after oxygen cut50 minutes ago
-
Prabowo cruising to Indonesia presidency halfway through count1 hour ago
-
Pakistan rejects a UNSC reform proposal seeking increase in permanent, non-permanent seats1 hour ago
-
Political turmoil dampens Senegal tourist season2 hours ago
-
EU rules policing digital content kick in Saturday2 hours ago
-
England bowl out India for 445 after lower-order fightback2 hours ago