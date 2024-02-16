Open Menu

KSrelief Provides 2,300 Winter Clothing Vouchers To Families Affected By Earthquake In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KSrelief provides 2,300 winter clothing vouchers to families affected by earthquake in Syria

SYRIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Wednesday 2,312

vouchers for the purchase of winter kits to families affected by the earthquake

in Jindires town, located in the Afrin District of Aleppo Governorate, Syria.

A total of 2,312 individuals have benefited from these vouchers to acquire winter

clothing kits from authorized stores in the town.

The initiative is part of a project aimed at distributing winter clothing vouchers to families affected by

the earthquake in northern and western Syria.

The project is a part of the relief efforts undertaken by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief,

in order to support nations and peoples in need worldwide.

