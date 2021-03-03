Kuwaiti Emir Issues Decree Approving New Government - State News Agency

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW/DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree on the formation of a new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah following the January resignation, the state-run Kuwait news Agency reported.

The most recent makeup of Kuwait's cabinet was approved in mid-December following the legislative elections but was subsequently dissolved because of disputes with parliament over ministerial nominations. In mid-January, the ruler accepted the cabinet's resignation and assigned ministers to perform duties in a caretaker capacity. The emir then reappointed Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister and tasked him to form a new cabinet.

Under the Tuesday decree, Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Oil Minister Mohammad Abdullatif Al-Fares and Finance Minister Khalifa Musaed Hamada retained their posts in the fresh lineup.

Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, the decree said.

According to the prime minister, there are two new ministerial positions in the government, with the first of them being the minister of state for Nazaha Enhancement, who is responsible for an anticorruption strategy, and the second one ” the minister of state for Communication and Information Technology Affairs.

The forthcoming period will require double efforts and unity with a view to combating administrative and financial corrupt practices within the government and beyond it, the prime minister noted.

