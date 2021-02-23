UrduPoint.com
Kuwaiti Government Decides To Close Borders Until March 20 Due To COVID-19 Spread

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:50 AM

Kuwaiti Government Decides to Close Borders Until March 20 Due to COVID-19 Spread

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Kuwaiti government on Monday decided to close the land and sea border to enter the country until March 20 due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to a Council of Ministers decision released by Kuwait news Agency (KUNA).

In addition, the Kuwaiti government has banned restaurants and cafes from accepting visitors, allowing only takeaway.

Over the past day, according to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, almost 900 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered. The overall coronavirus case tally in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has neared 185,000, with over 173,000 recoveries and 1,049 deaths. More than 10,700 people are currently undergoing treatment.

More Stories From World

