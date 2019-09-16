Kuwaiti Lawmaker Unable to Confirm Kuwait City as Possible Host of US-Iran Negotiations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Kuwaiti Parliament member Khalil Abdallah on Monday said that he could not confirm reports about his country possibly hosting talks between Iran and the United States

Earlier in September, Kuwaiti media reported that European powers concerned with preserving the now fragile Iran nuclear deal were pushing for US-Iran talks to be hosted by Kuwait, but that some countries in the region were opposed to the idea.

"We aren't sure about the news, but I'm confident that Kuwait enjoys the respect and appreciation in the region thanks to His Highness Emir of Kuwait and the Foreign Ministry," Khalil Abdallah told Sputnik, adding that he has "no doubt that Kuwait intends to maintain security in the region.

The lawmaker noted that if Kuwait is asked to host such talks it would welcome the negotiating parties "if the results are good for the region."

"Therefore, we welcome such actions and initiatives by the states. We value the confidence and trust of the region and world's superpowers," he added.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated over the past year following US President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the placement of blame on Tehran for attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran gradually reduced its compliance with the nuclear deal and called on its European signatories to act to preserve it.