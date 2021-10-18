UrduPoint.com

Kuwait's Oil Company Reports Several People Injured By Fire At Port Refinery

Kuwait's Oil Company Reports Several People Injured by Fire at Port Refinery

Several workers were injured in a fire that broke out at the oil refinery in the port of Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KPNC) said on Monday

Several workers were injured in a fire that broke out at the oil refinery in the port of Al Ahmadi in Kuwait, Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KPNC) said on Monday.

"Several workers of the contractor received minor injuries or inhaled poisonous fumes.

First aid was provided to individual victims on site and all of them are in stable condition. Those with more severe injuries were taken to Adan Hospital," KPNC tweeted.

The fire broke out at a plant for sulfur removal from residual oil on Monday morning. The incident did not affect the usual operations of the refinery.

