Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Kyrgyzstan's parliament on Thursday adopted a bill modelled on Russia's "foreign agent" law that is set to increase state control on NGOs, despite international pleas to reject the initiative.

The envoys of European Union countries, Britain and Canada have urged President Sadyr Japarov not to sign it into law but that step appears inevitable.

He recently threatened to "take measures against undermining state and political security" and dismissed "interference" in his country's internal affairs.

The draft law is designed to limit the work of groups receiving foreign funding, mirroring repressive legislation in Russia used by the Kremlin to stifle dissent.

Local media said there was no debate before the vote in parliament.