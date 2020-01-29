Labour Leader Corbyn Accuses Johnson of Readiness to Sell Off UK for Short-Term Gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Outgoing UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of selling out the United Kingdom's future for short-term political gains, ahead of the United Kingdom's scheduled exit from the European Union on Friday.

Corbyn made the comments on Wednesday during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, and argued that the UK would lose out in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

"The signs are that this government is prepared to sacrifice our country's interests and values for short-term political advantage and a sellout trade deal with [US President] Donald Trump. As foreign secretary he embarrassed this country, and as prime minister he shows every sign of being prepared to sell it off," Corbyn told the Commons.

In response, Johnson went on the offensive, reiterating his commitment to creating a "global Britain" that will see the UK build new relations with the international community.

"We are going to take this country forwards, outwards into the world and Mr. Speaker, if I forgot to mention it before, we are going to deliver on our promises and take us out of the European Union despite everything that he [Corbyn] and all the parties opposite tried to do, this Friday," Johnson remarked.

As a result of leaving the European Union, the UK must re-establish trade relations with all the world's countries and leading organizations. The European Parliament is set to ratify the Brexit withdrawal agreement later on Wednesday, which will trigger the start of a transition period that will run until December 31. This will give the UK and EU 11 months to negotiate the terms of a free trade agreement.