DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Two people were killed and one was injured in a landmine explosion in the Salamiyah area, east of Syria's Hama, a local medical source told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the source, the injured person is undergoing surgery.

The mine, which was left after activities of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), exploded in the Rahjan district in eastern Salamiyah, another source told Sputnik.