Laos Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until May 3 - Prime Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Lao government has ordered for a 14-day extension of nationwide lockdown in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith announced in a televised address on Wednesday.

The initial COVID-19 lockdown in Laos began on April 1 to remain until April 19. Aside from the standard stay-at-home order, the government restricted movements both within and between provinces.

"We are in an unusual situation because of what has happened, but everyone is required to make a sacrifice for one's self, for the sake of social peace, for stability and for the security of our nation," Sisoulith said, as quoted by the Vientiane Times daily.

The prime minister was also cited as calling upon fellow citizens not to abuse the pandemic for making profit at other people's cost and to make efforts for preventing possible food shortages in the future.

There have been no new COVID-19 cases in Laos since Monday. To date, the cumulative toll is 19 cases.