UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laos Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until May 3 - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Laos Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Until May 3 - Prime Minister

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Lao government has ordered for a 14-day extension of nationwide lockdown in light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith announced in a televised address on Wednesday.

The initial COVID-19 lockdown in Laos began on April 1 to remain until April 19. Aside from the standard stay-at-home order, the government restricted movements both within and between provinces.

"We are in an unusual situation because of what has happened, but everyone is required to make a sacrifice for one's self, for the sake of social peace, for stability and for the security of our nation," Sisoulith said, as quoted by the Vientiane Times daily.

The prime minister was also cited as calling upon fellow citizens not to abuse the pandemic for making profit at other people's cost and to make efforts for preventing possible food shortages in the future.

There have been no new COVID-19 cases in Laos since Monday. To date, the cumulative toll is 19 cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vientiane Laos April From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

4 minutes ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

34 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

34 minutes ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.