(@FahadShabbir)

The construction of a temporary fence on Latvia's border with Belarus border will require 488,400 euros ($570,000) worth of barbed wire, LTV channel reported on Thursday, citing the State Security Agency's data

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The construction of a temporary fence on Latvia's border with Belarus border will require 488,400 Euros ($570,000) worth of barbed wire, LTV channel reported on Thursday, citing the State Security Agency's data.

The media outlet specifies that Brief, which has been supplying masks and other personal protective equipment to government departments since the beginning of the pandemic, will be commissioned with the supply of barbed wire amounting to $574,190.

Last month, media reported that the total estimated cost of the construction of the almost 23 mile long fence will cost the nation about $32 million.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, which all border Belarus, have accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis, after a sharp increase in the detention of illegal migrants. In connection with the current situation, Riga, Vilnius and Warsaw have introduced a state of emergency on their borders with Belarus. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries due to sanctions.