Latvian Firm Struggling to Pay for Safe Ammonia Storage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Latvian ammonia transshipment firm Ventamonjaks fears it will soon not be able to guarantee safe storage of this hazardous substance after sanctions on its major Russian beneficiary stripped it of cash, Latvian media said.

Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin holds a 55% stake in the company that runs the largest ammonia transshipment business in the Baltic Sea.

It has 40,000 tonnes of liquid ammonia stored in the Latvian port city of Ventspils, according to the Leta news agency.

Ventspils City Council chairman Janis Vitolins told Leta that Ventamonjaks will run out of money for paying electricity bills by April 22.

Ammonia is mostly used to make fertilizers. It is toxic and explodes when exposed to high heat. Vitolins said its bulk posed a threat to the population and appealed to the prime minister and other responsible authorities for help in dealing with the issue.