UrduPoint.com

Latvian Justice Minister Suggests Relocating DW Moscow Bureau To Riga

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Latvian Justice Minister Suggests Relocating DW Moscow Bureau to Riga

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Latvian Minister of Justice Janis Bordans offered on Friday to move the Moscow bureau of German state media Deutsche Welle (DW) to Riga if Russia upholds its decision to shut down the office.

"If Russia does not revoke the ban on DW's Moscow bureau, I encourage Germany to consider relocating it to Riga," Bordans said at a briefing.

Later in the day, he reaffirmed his suggestion, saying on Twitter that indeed there is the need to "strengthen democracy in the region."

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow would close the DW bureau, annul the accreditation of its employees, and terminate DW satellite and other broadcasts in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.

Meanwhile, the ministry's official told Sputnik that if Germany revisits its position on RT DE, Moscow will respond in kind. The source also noted that during the visit of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to Moscow last week, solutions to the RT DE dispute were proposed, but Berlin refused to discuss them.

On Wednesday, German media regulator MABB officially banned broadcasts by RT DE in Germany, claiming that the organizers did not have the necessary permission. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it will begin to take retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia, with RT saying it will appeal the MABB decision in court.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Democracy Twitter German Visit Germany Berlin Riga Media Court

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

3 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

4 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

5 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

6 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>