Lavrov-Blinken Meeting Starts in Geneva

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken started in Geneva on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Russian and US delegations arrived in Geneva on Thursday evening. The negotiations are expected to last several hours.