Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss Situation At Belarus-Poland Border With French Counterparts -Moscow

Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss Situation at Belarus-Poland Border With French Counterparts -Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the current situation at the Belarusian-Polish border amid the influx of migrants with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the current situation at the Belarusian-Polish border amid the influx of migrants with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia and France held a meeting in the 2+2 format.

"When discussing the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, the Russian side stressed the need to resolve the problem only through a respectful dialogue between the parties concerned and on the basis of humanitarian law," the ministry said in a statement.

