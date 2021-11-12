Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss Situation at Belarus-Poland Border With French Counterparts -Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the current situation at the Belarusian-Polish border amid the influx of migrants with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

Russia and France held a meeting in the 2+2 format.

"When discussing the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, the Russian side stressed the need to resolve the problem only through a respectful dialogue between the parties concerned and on the basis of humanitarian law," the ministry said in a statement.