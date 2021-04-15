Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on April 16, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on April 16, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is in Moscow on the invitation of the Russian prime minister. This prominent Lebanese politician will meet with the Russian foreign minister on April 16," Zakharova told a briefing.

The two plan to discuss the situation in Lebanon, where the government is being formed at the moment, and regional issues.