Lavrov To Meet With Lebanon's Hariri On Friday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:08 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Lebanon's Hariri on Friday - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on April 16, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on April 16, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is in Moscow on the invitation of the Russian prime minister. This prominent Lebanese politician will meet with the Russian foreign minister on April 16," Zakharova told a briefing.

The two plan to discuss the situation in Lebanon, where the government is being formed at the moment, and regional issues.

More Stories From World

