UrduPoint.com

Le Pen Calls Niece's Refusal To Back Her In French Presidential Race 'Brutal'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 04:21 PM

Le Pen Calls Niece's Refusal to Back Her in French Presidential Race 'Brutal'

Right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen said Friday it was difficult for her to process her niece's refusal to back her in the French presidential election, describing it as "brutal."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen said Friday it was difficult for her to process her niece's refusal to back her in the French presidential election, describing it as "brutal."

Marion Marechal, once France's youngest lawmaker, reportedly said she could back Le Pen's main rival on the far-right end of the spectrum, Eric Zemmour, or whoever was in a better position to take on incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

"I have a special history with Marion because I raised her with my sister during the early years of her life, so it's obviously brutal, it's violent, it's difficult for me," a visibly moved Le Pen told the CNews channel.

She argued she was better-placed to win April's presidential race. Far-right former journalist and pundit Zemmour fell behind Le Pen and The Republicans' Valerie Pecresse in the line of Macron's top challengers, according to Thursday's Ifop-Fiducial poll.

Marion Marechal, 32, is a granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of National Front, which Marine renamed to National Rally after taking over in 2012. Marechal served on the National Assembly for the southeastern Vaucluse department from 2012 to 2017.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly France Marion April 2017 From Top Race

Recent Stories

Two accused arrested,1,900 liters liquor seized

Two accused arrested,1,900 liters liquor seized

1 minute ago
 Russia to Prepare New Draft Concept of Foreign Pol ..

Russia to Prepare New Draft Concept of Foreign Policy - Putin

1 minute ago
 Kiev, US Advisers Finalizing Assault Plan Against ..

Kiev, US Advisers Finalizing Assault Plan Against Donbas - Donetsk People's Repu ..

1 minute ago
 NCOC urges masses to ensure vaccination to prevent ..

NCOC urges masses to ensure vaccination to prevent from Omicron

1 minute ago
 US Response Addresses Russia's Concerns, Offers Co ..

US Response Addresses Russia's Concerns, Offers Confidence-Building Measures - A ..

5 minutes ago
 Kiev Court Defers Consideration of Prosecutors' Ap ..

Kiev Court Defers Consideration of Prosecutors' Appeal Against Verdict in Porosh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>