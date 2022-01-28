(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen said Friday it was difficult for her to process her niece's refusal to back her in the French presidential election, describing it as "brutal."

Marion Marechal, once France's youngest lawmaker, reportedly said she could back Le Pen's main rival on the far-right end of the spectrum, Eric Zemmour, or whoever was in a better position to take on incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

"I have a special history with Marion because I raised her with my sister during the early years of her life, so it's obviously brutal, it's violent, it's difficult for me," a visibly moved Le Pen told the CNews channel.

She argued she was better-placed to win April's presidential race. Far-right former journalist and pundit Zemmour fell behind Le Pen and The Republicans' Valerie Pecresse in the line of Macron's top challengers, according to Thursday's Ifop-Fiducial poll.

Marion Marechal, 32, is a granddaughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of National Front, which Marine renamed to National Rally after taking over in 2012. Marechal served on the National Assembly for the southeastern Vaucluse department from 2012 to 2017.