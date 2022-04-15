Le Pen Wants to End French Military Cooperation With Germany

Right-wing National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen called on Friday for the end of France's weapons manufacturing cooperation with Germany over differences in vision

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won 27.84% of the vote, followed by Le Pen with 23.15%. Far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon received 21.95%. Le Pen and Macron will face off again in the runoff which will take place on April 24.

"What I want to end is the industrial cooperation in the area of weapons. The reason is simple, in fact - Germany has a completely, radically different vision, which is radically different from our philosophy," Le Pen said in an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV.

France and Germany are currently working together on the Future Combat Air System program to develop a number of new air technologies, including a new fighter jet, to enhance their air combat capabilities. The countries are also developing a new tank.