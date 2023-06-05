UrduPoint.com

Leader Of Alternative For Germany Faction Being Accused Of Using Nazi Slogan - Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM

The German Prosecutor's Office said on Monday that it has filed charges against the leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party faction in Thuringia, Bjorn Hocke, in connection with the use of the Nazi stormtroopers' slogan in his speech

"The Halle City Prosecutor's Office is pressing charges against Bjorn Hocke...

The accused is suspected of publicly using the symbols of the former National Socialist organization," the statement said.

During a speech to about 250 people at an election event of the Alternative for Germany party on May 29, 2021 in the city of Merseburg the politician used the banned Nazi stormtroopers' slogan � "Everything for Germany" � although he knew about the origin and meaning of this slogan, the prosecutor's office said.

