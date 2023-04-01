Leader of Russian Liberal Democrats Says Too Early to Consider 2024 Presidential Bid

The leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Leonid Slutsky, said on Saturday that it was too early to talk about his potential participation in the 2024 presidential election in Russia as it was necessary to see his party's results in the 2023 regional elections first

"It is too early to announce specific decisions ... Let's wait for the results of the regional elections in 2023 and understand what the configuration of the presidential race will be," Slutsky said answering a relevant question at the Smolensk academy of Professional education.

The 2023 Russian regional elections will take place on September 10.

The LDPR is a right-wing populist party founded by prominent Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky in 1992. Slutsky, the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, became the party's leader after Zhirinovsky's death in April 2022. Currently, it has 21 out of 450 seats in the Russian parliament's lower chamber and five out of 170 seats in its upper chamber, the Federation Council.