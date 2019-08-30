Leaders of 17 Countries Confirmed to Attend WW2 Anniversary in Moscow in May - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Seventeen leaders of different countries have confirmed that they will attend the celebration of the 75-year anniversary of the World War II victory in Moscow next year, but US President Donald Trump has not responded to the invitation yet, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

"We have about 17 leaders of different countries ... who confirmed their participation in the commemoration events in Moscow on May 9," Ushakov told reporters.

He said that "India, Cuba, France, the Czech Republic, Venezuela, Belarus, Armenia, Moldova, Serbia, many CIS countries" confirmed their participation.

"The Americans have not replied yet," the aide said, when asked about the US response.