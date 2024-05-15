CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Senior Vice President (SVP) of a German Multi-National Company Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Senior Vice President (SVP) of a German Multi-National Company Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow, here on Wednesday.

Discussions focused on exploring collaboration possibilities to generate employment opportunities between Metro and the Punjab government. The meeting reviewed matters related to promoting investment and economic progress in Punjab. Additionally, opportunities for extending Metro's business operations, mutual progress, and potential collaboration for achieving success were discussed.

The CM said that a conducive environment for investment is provided in Punjab. All out assistance will be provided for foreign investment and business extension.

An ‘Enforcement Authority’ is being established for the elimination of hoarding and price-hike. Metro extension project in Punjab will generate additional employments and other opportunities for the people of the province, she added.

Ivonne Julitta Bollow said Metro is providing ample opportunities for the promotion of small and medium range businesses in Punjab. Metro is providing numerous services to the AG Business to Business (B2B) segments in Pakistan.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervez Rashid, Chief Secretary and other officials were also present on the occasion.