ICT Goes Digital: E-Stamps Set To Simplify Legalities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:32 PM
In a significant move aimed at modernizing administrative processes, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, spearheaded the transition from traditional stamp papers to e-stamp papers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) In a significant move aimed at modernizing administrative processes, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, spearheaded the transition from traditional stamp papers to e-stamp papers.
According to the Spokesman of ICT's Administration, this decision promises enhanced convenience for citizens engaging in property transactions and other legal matters within the capital. By embracing technology, Islamabad aimed at to streamline the cumbersome process of acquiring manual stamp papers.
In a recent meeting with representatives from Punjab Bank, DC Memon discussed the implementation of e-stamping, highlighting its benefits and ease of verification through barcoding.
This transition marked a progressive step towards digitizing administrative procedures, aligning with global trends of digital governance. Soon, citizens of Islamabad would bid farewell to the hassle of manual stamp papers, embracing the efficiency and reliability of e-stamp papers for their legal transactions.
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospita ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others3 minutes ago
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo3 minutes ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express3 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held6 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident6 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity3 minutes ago
-
SP City visits police station to review security situation3 minutes ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering3 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities3 minutes ago
-
LDA auctions 25 properties for Rs. 1.114bln3 minutes ago