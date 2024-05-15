One Shot Dead, Other Killed In Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 08:31 PM
A man was murdered while an elderly man was killed in a road accident near here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A man was murdered while an elderly man was killed in a road accident near here on Wednesday.
According to police, unidentified persons shot dead 30-year-old Muhammad Attique in Chak No 483-GB in the limits of Muridwala police station.
The deceased was father of three children and was an employee at the lands of a landlord.
Police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence for legal action.
Separately, a 90-year-old person named Anwar Ali, son of Mehr Ali, was run over by a tractor-trolley near Chak No 117-JB, Dhanola. He was a resident of Hajvery Town.
The boy was handed over to Millat Town police station.
