Open Menu

Symposium On “Nanotechnology For Sustainable Environmental Applications” Held

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 08:31 PM

Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held

A day-long symposium titled “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” was organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences and Green Youth Movement Club, Government College University Faisalabad, here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A day-long symposium titled “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” was organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences and Green Youth Movement Club, Government College University Faisalabad, here Wednesday.

The delegates discussed in detail the topic of improving the life of the common man through use of nanotechnology to transform the environment sector. They said that the future of life on the earth can be secured by reducing the wastage of time, land and energy.

The speakers from different institutions said that the use of nanotechnology has the ability to solve all problems like environmental challenges or health problems in the current century.

In the first session of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabin, Dean of the Faculty of Life Science, Dr.

Tanveer Shahzad, Director of ORC, Prof. Dr. Sabir Hussain, Department of Environmental Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Shahid, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Ayesha Ehsan, Principal Scientist and Dr. Muhammad Zahid, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad expressed their views on the topic.

More than 200 teachers and students participated in the event.

In the symposium, a poster competition on scientific research papers regarding the application of nanotechnology in environmental sciences was also organized, in which honorary shields were distributed to the winning students.

The symposium reiterated that nanotechnology is of great importance for a secure future.

Apart from the department, a large number of teachers and students from other departments of the university participated in the event.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Century Agriculture Man GCUF Event All From

Recent Stories

Gujrat development projects case: Court again dela ..

Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..

59 seconds ago
 CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow

1 minute ago
 Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial dev ..

Sindh Govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Jam Dharejo

1 minute ago
 Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in T ..

Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express

1 minute ago
 ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalit ..

ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities

3 minutes ago
 One shot dead, other killed in accident

One shot dead, other killed in accident

4 minutes ago
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet i ..

SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Manageme ..

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distr ..

Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asi ..

Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship

2 minutes ago
 Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming ..

Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prom ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospita ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan