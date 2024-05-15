Symposium On “Nanotechnology For Sustainable Environmental Applications” Held
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 08:31 PM
A day-long symposium titled “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” was organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences and Green Youth Movement Club, Government College University Faisalabad, here Wednesday
The delegates discussed in detail the topic of improving the life of the common man through use of nanotechnology to transform the environment sector. They said that the future of life on the earth can be secured by reducing the wastage of time, land and energy.
The speakers from different institutions said that the use of nanotechnology has the ability to solve all problems like environmental challenges or health problems in the current century.
In the first session of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Farhat Jabin, Dean of the Faculty of Life Science, Dr.
Tanveer Shahzad, Director of ORC, Prof. Dr. Sabir Hussain, Department of Environmental Sciences, Dr. Muhammad Shahid, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Ayesha Ehsan, Principal Scientist and Dr. Muhammad Zahid, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad expressed their views on the topic.
More than 200 teachers and students participated in the event.
In the symposium, a poster competition on scientific research papers regarding the application of nanotechnology in environmental sciences was also organized, in which honorary shields were distributed to the winning students.
The symposium reiterated that nanotechnology is of great importance for a secure future.
Apart from the department, a large number of teachers and students from other departments of the university participated in the event.
