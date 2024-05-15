Sindh Govt Believes In Promotion Of Industrial Development: Jam Dharejo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM
Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh Government believes in promotion of industrial development in the province and was planning to establish new industrial zones across the province, mainly in Karachi, under a new industrialization policy to attract investors and businessmen including foreign investors
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh Government believes in promotion of industrial development in the province and was planning to establish new industrial zones across the province, mainly in Karachi, under a new industrialization policy to attract investors and businessmen including foreign investors.
He said this while speaking as a chief guest in a book launching ceremony at ICMA International, Head Office ICMAP Building here on Wednesday.
On this occasion Shehzad Ahmed Malik President ICMA International and Shaham Ahmed Honourary Secretary ICAM also spoke.
He appreciated ICMA's pivotal role in driving economic development and nurturing skilled professionals across both corporate and government sectors in Pakistan.
Dharejo commended ICMA and its members for their unwavering commitment to our nation's economic prosperity. He also extended his warm congratulations to the author of the Cement Book for his diligent efforts in assessing the performance of Pakistan's cement industry.
He added that the Sindh Government believes in promotion of industrial and business activities in the province and it has taken a number of steps to boost up economic progress in Sindh and following the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are trying to bring industrial revolution in Sindh.
Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that he would like to invite intellectuals and authors to suggest ways how the industrial issues could be overcome.
Recent Stories
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, ..
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” hel ..
One shot dead, other killed in accident
SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs
Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Board of D ..
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion ..
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship
Very hot weather continue to soar Sindh in coming days
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospita ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gujrat development projects case: Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others56 seconds ago
-
CM meets SVP of Metro Ivonne Julitta Bollow58 seconds ago
-
Railways introduces Premium Lounge dining car in Tezgam Express1 minute ago
-
ICT goes digital: E-Stamps set to simplify legalities3 minutes ago
-
Symposium on “Nanotechnology for Sustainable Environmental Applications” held4 minutes ago
-
One shot dead, other killed in accident4 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony on completion of Sindhi Language ..4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique promises increasing Jinnah Hospital capacity2 minutes ago
-
SP City visits police station to review security situation2 minutes ago
-
LESCO rejects social media news about net metering2 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes importance of extracurricular activities2 minutes ago
-
LDA auctions 25 properties for Rs. 1.114bln2 minutes ago