SACM directs utilization of capabilities to meet industries' needs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher Wednesday directed the Cluster Development Section of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to utilize their capabilities for meeting the engineering and machinery requirements of the industries.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting Cluster Development Section of KP-EZDMC, the Special Assistant said earlier the role of the department was limited only to the manufacturing of hunting and sporting arms, but after its merger with KP-EZDMC its responsibilities and professional affairs have been multiplied. Therefore, he said the cluster should now expand its mechanical engineering services to various sectors.

He urged the Cluster Development Department of the company to carrying forward a model of making the institution a profitable organization to usher financial stability for itself. The Special Assistant directed the cluster development section to establish linkage with the University of Technology Nowshera to take benefit of the research and inventions in engineering and technology.

It has worth to mention here that before merger with KP-EZDMC the Cluster Development Section was operating as a Sporting and Hunting Arms Development Company and subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries and Special Initiatives.

In a briefing on this occasion, the Special Assistant was told that now the objective of the section is the technology up-gradation of machinery and their spare-parts, uplift of products, promotion of the concerned skill and the marking and promotion of the locally manufactured products through participation in shows.

Similarly, the business promotion of efforts, linkage between industry and academia, marketing of the local industries through shows and other such steps are included in its future plan. The Special Assistant said that besides taking steps for enhancement of its mechanical engineering services, the cluster should also increase its contacts with the board of Investment and Trade (BOIT). He further directed the extension of its service to gems and jewelry sector.

The Special Assistant also urged the cluster for using of the modern technology to manufacture best quality hunting and sporting arms and added that the sector has to play crucial role in this regard. He directed the engineers of the sector to pay a visit to the marble industry and also work on the manufacturing of required machinery for it.

Besides, the Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Chief of Cluster Development Section KP-EZDMC Tahir Nawaz, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) SIDB Nauman Fayyaz and other officials also attended the meeting.