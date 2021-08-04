UrduPoint.com

Lebanon Police And Protesters Clash On Blast Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:44 PM

Lebanon police and protesters clash on blast anniversary

Lebanese police on Wednesday scuffled with angry protesters demanding accountability for last year's Beirut port explosion, a short distance from the main event marking the tragedy's first anniversary

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Lebanese police on Wednesday scuffled with angry protesters demanding accountability for last year's Beirut port explosion, a short distance from the main event marking the tragedy's first anniversary.

The scuffles near parliament in central Beirut broke out between riot police and stone-lobbing protesters, who tried to storm the main building.

Riot police responded by firing tear gas and beating demonstrators with batons.

The Red Cross said it transported six people to hospital, and had treated dozens more on-site.

Earlier, it said it had dispatched 16 ambulances and 80 paramedics in response to demonstrations in the city centre.

Nearby, a few hundred of metres (yards) away at the port, thousands gathered to mark the first anniversary of the explosion which killed at least 214 people.

Survivors and relatives of blast victims carried flags and portraits of the dead, as prayers and mournful tunes rang out amid a mix of grief and anger.

There were no reports of violence there.

Shortly after 6:00 pm on August 4, 2020, a stock of ammonium nitrate fertiliser haphazardly stored at the city's port exploded and left swathes of the Lebanese capital looking like a war zone.

One year on, no senior official has been held to account. A local investigation has yet to yield major arrests or even identify a culprit, with political leaders widely accused of obstructing justice.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Storm Police Parliament Beirut August Gas 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Nation to continue unconditional support to innoce ..

Nation to continue unconditional support to innocent Kashmiris: Liaqat Baloch

1 minute ago
 Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component ..

Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component Abroad to Be Resolved in Augus ..

3 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise Again as Summer Deman ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Rise Again as Summer Demand Wanes - Energy Agency

3 minutes ago
 UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire A ..

UNIFIL Chief Urges Israel, Lebanon to Cease Fire Amid Rocket Exchange - Spokesma ..

3 minutes ago
 Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled ..

Blinken's Deputy Discusses Myanmar Aid With Exiled Gov't Foreign Minister - Stat ..

6 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal

Man's body found from canal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.