Libya's GNU Not Uniting Government Institutions, Centralizing Power Instead - Parliament

Mon 16th August 2021 | 01:27 PM

Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU) is not taking steps to fulfill its obligations to unite government institutions, instead it is making attempts to concentrate power in Tripoli in disregard of agreements, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said in an interview with Sputnik

The GNU was formed to unify the opposing Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based interim government backed by the Libyan National Army and the parliament. The GNU will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for December 24.

"The main task of the GNU is to unite government institutions, including ministries, to meet the needs of the population, to maintain reconciliation and to prepare for the elections.

This government has not united institutions to date. We are talking about government institutions, embassies and investment companies," Saleh said.

The parliament speaker accused the GNU of failing to take a responsible approach to Libyans' needs. According to Saleh, the general "political picture" has not actually changed since the agreements were reached last year.

"We agreed that when a minister from some region is appointed, we should also appoint ministry representatives from another region. This was not done. Instead of doing something to unite the institutions, it on the contrary strengthens the centralization of power. All organizations and departments are concentrated in Tripoli. Libya is a big country and this is unacceptable," Saleh said.

