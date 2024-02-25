Open Menu

List Of Screen Actors Guild Award Winners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 09:10 AM

List of Screen Actors Guild Award winners

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Here are the winners of the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were handed out on Saturday in Los Angeles.

"Oppenheimer" was the big winner with three awards including best cast in a motion picture -- giving it clear momentum heading into the Oscars on March 10.

- FILM -

Best cast in a motion picture: "Oppenheimer"

Best male actor in a leading role: Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Best female actor in a leading role: Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best male actor in a supporting role: Robert Downey, Jr.

, "Oppenheimer"

Best female actor in a supporting role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best stunt ensemble: "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

- TELEVISION -

Best ensemble in a drama series: "Succession"

Best male actor in a drama series: Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Best female actor in a drama series: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Best ensemble in a comedy series: "The Bear"

Best male actor in a comedy: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Best female actor in a comedy: Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Best male actor in a limited series or tv movie: Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Best female actor in a limited series or TV movie: Ali Wong, "Beef"

Best television stunt ensemble: "The Last of Us"

