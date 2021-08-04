Lithuania Gave No Evidence of Russians Among Immigrants From Belarus - Russian Embassy

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, claiming that there were Russians among the undocumented immigrants from Belarus, did not provide any documentary evidence of this, the Russian Embassy in Lithuania told Sputnik

On Tuesday, Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomenas said that there were also Russian citizens among the undocumented migrants who cross the border with Lithuania from Belarus.

"During a recent conversation at the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Minister Adomenas said that there were allegedly Russian citizens among the migrants in the country, in connection with which questions regarding their return may arise.

There was no documentary evidence that these persons had Russian citizenship," the embassy noted, specifying that this is provided for by the readmission agreement between Russia and the EU and the executive protocol between Russia and Lithuania on the procedure for its implementation.

"I would like to emphasize that neither the Russian Embassy in Lithuania, nor the consulate general of our country in Klaipeda received any requests for assistance from Russian citizens," the diplomat added.