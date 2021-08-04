UrduPoint.com

Lithuania Gave No Evidence Of Russians Among Immigrants From Belarus - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:56 PM

Lithuania Gave No Evidence of Russians Among Immigrants From Belarus - Russian Embassy

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, claiming that there were Russians among the undocumented immigrants from Belarus, did not provide any documentary evidence of this, the Russian Embassy in Lithuania told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, claiming that there were Russians among the undocumented immigrants from Belarus, did not provide any documentary evidence of this, the Russian Embassy in Lithuania told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomenas said that there were also Russian citizens among the undocumented migrants who cross the border with Lithuania from Belarus.

"During a recent conversation at the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Minister Adomenas said that there were allegedly Russian citizens among the migrants in the country, in connection with which questions regarding their return may arise.

There was no documentary evidence that these persons had Russian citizenship," the embassy noted, specifying that this is provided for by the readmission agreement between Russia and the EU and the executive protocol between Russia and Lithuania on the procedure for its implementation.

"I would like to emphasize that neither the Russian Embassy in Lithuania, nor the consulate general of our country in Klaipeda received any requests for assistance from Russian citizens," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia Klaipeda Belarus Lithuania May Border Citizenship From Agreement

Recent Stories

Death over slavery is Kashmiri martyrs message for ..

Death over slavery is Kashmiri martyrs message for India: Report

15 seconds ago
 IIUI terminates services of Prof. Dr Mushtaq

IIUI terminates services of Prof. Dr Mushtaq

17 seconds ago
 Families of police martyrs part of police force: D ..

Families of police martyrs part of police force: DIG

19 seconds ago
 Belarus Olympic athlete stops over in Vienna befor ..

Belarus Olympic athlete stops over in Vienna before Poland refuge

21 seconds ago
 Filtration plant becomes functional on Ombudsman's ..

Filtration plant becomes functional on Ombudsman's orders

7 minutes ago
 Coronavirus Delta Variant Accounts for 93.4% of Al ..

Coronavirus Delta Variant Accounts for 93.4% of All New Cases in US - Health Age ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.