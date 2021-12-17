Lithuanian Foreign Minister Sees Sanctioned Belaruskali Products Transiting Through Latvia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Friday that he does not rule out the possibility that Belaruskali products, which are under US sanctions, might be transited through Latvia, in the event Latvian companies are in favor of it.

"I did (discuss with Latvia the opportunity of transferring the Belaruskali cargo transit there), and such an opportunity exists... This opportunity cannot be ruled out as there is no mandatory sanctions regime," Landsbergis told the Lithuanian radio station Ziniu Radijas.

Landsbergis said Riga agrees with Vilnius' ruling to shut down the transit, adding however that the business community of Latvia might take advantage of the situation and allow the transit, the minister added.

"These are decisions that do not depend on the (Latvian) government. The government is in a positive mood and prone to cooperation (with Lithuania)... But there are private companies that see that there are no legal consequences and can run the business how they see it," Landsbergis said.

Products of the Belarusian fertilizer plant Belaruskali were transited through Lithuania, but despite US sanctions on the company entering into force on December 8, the transit was not stopped. The development prompted Landsbergis and Transport Minister Marius Skuodis to announce their intention to step down, which the prime minister later rejected.