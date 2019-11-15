Lithuanian President Pardons 2 Russian Citizens Convicted of Spying

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has pardoned two Russian citizens, Nikolai Filipchenko and Sergey Moiseenko, who had been convicted on espionage charges, the president's office said on Friday

On Wednesday, Lithuanian media reported that the country's Pardon Commission would issue its recommendations for the president to pardon certain prisoners without revealing who those were. The commission considered 123 pardon pleas.

"Nikolai Filipchenko has been pardoned from serving the rest of his term in accordance to Article 79 (2) of Lituania's penal code .... Sergey Moiseenko has been pardoned from serving the rest of his term," the office said in a statement.