Lithuania's Klaipeda District Mayor Confirms Accidental Violation Of Russia's Border

Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:47 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The mayor of the Klaipeda district of Lithuania, Bronius Markauskas, confirmed that he was briefly detained for violating the Russian border while fishing in the Curonian Lagoon.

"I am a good fisherman, but it turns out that I am no orienteer... accidentally crossed the border of Russia while fishing in the Curonian Lagoon.

I was detained and fined," the mayor wrote on Facebook.

Markauskas apologized for the incident and thanked the consular staff.

The representative of the Lithuanian state border guard service, Gedrus Mishutis, previously reported that the Russian authorities detained the mayor of the Klaipeda district, Bronius Markauskas, and two other Lithuanian citizens for a border violation.

