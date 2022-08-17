UrduPoint.com

Liz Cheney Projected To Lose US Republican Party Primary To Trump-Backed Hageman - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Liz Cheney Projected to Lose US Republican Party Primary to Trump-Backed Hageman - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) US Congresswoman, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is projected to lose her Primary on Tuesday to Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, ABC news reported.

Cheney, an outspoken Trump critic and member of the US House Select Committee on the events of January 6, 2021, slammed Trump as an existential threat to US democracy.

The race between Cheney and Hageman, a natural resources attorney and former Republican National Committeewoman who is endorsed by Trump, largely focused on national themes and loyalty to the ex-president.

Trump congratulated Hageman on Truth Social.

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs.

Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," he wrote.

"Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!" Trump said.

Trump has frequently criticized Cheney and her work on the January 6 Committee, calling her a "warmongering and despicable human being" who is "hated by the great people of Wyoming."

Cheney is daughter to former US Vice President Richard "Dick" Cheney and served in the George W. Bush administration as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, which covers diplomatic operations in North Africa and the middle East.

