London Man Becomes First In UK To Be Convicted Of Making Gun With 3D Printer - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:20 PM

A 26-year-old man has become the first person in the United Kingdom to be convicted of manufacturing a firearm with a 3D printer, the Metropolitan Police Service said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) A 26-year-old man has become the first person in the United Kingdom to be convicted of manufacturing a firearm with a 3D printer, the Metropolitan Police Service said on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday, 19 June at Southwark Crown Court, Tendai Muswere, 26 (24.04.93), of Tachbrook Street, SW1 [London], pleaded guilty to a charge of manufacturing a firearm, namely a 3D printed gun. This is believed to be the first conviction of its kind in the UK," the statement from the police said.

Police busted the man's house back in October 2017. Officers found components of a 3D printed gun, which was "capable of firing a lethal shot," according to police.

The search of his computer revealed that the man who did not have a firearms license was watching videos showing how to use a 3D printer to manufacture firearms.

Acting Detective Sergeant Jonathan Roberts said that Muswere claimed that he was printing the guns for "a 'dystopian' university film project."

"But he [Muswere] has not explained why he included the component parts necessary to make a lethal barreled weapon. We know that Muswere was planning to line the printed firearms with steel tubes in order to make a barrel capable of firing," he added.

Muswere will hear his sentence on August 9.

