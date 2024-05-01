China's Chang'e-6 Lunar Probe Ready For Launch After Final Rehearsal
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe is ready to be launched after it completed a final pre-launch rehearsal on Wednesday.
The Chang'e-6 lunar probe and Long March-5 Y8 carrier rocket were transferred to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan last week, CGTN reported.
Functional checks, joint test work, and propellant filling will be carried out before the launch.
After the lunar probe and carrier rocket arrived at the launch site in January and March, respectively, the assembly, testing, and other preparations were successfully completed.
The probe is set to collect samples from the far side of the moon in a mission that will be the first of its kind in human history.
The Chang'e-7 is scheduled to be launched around 2026, and Chang'e-8 around 2028.
Chang'e-7 and Chang'e-8 will form the basic model for a lunar research station to carry out further exploration of the lunar environment, according to CNSA.
